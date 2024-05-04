Rain likely for 6 days starting Monday, day temperature may fall further

04 May, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 02:32 pm

The Met office also predicted rain or thunder showers in parts of the country, including Dhaka, in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind can be expected in many parts of the country from 6-12 May, further reducing the temperature during the day, said a Met office bulletin this morning (4 May). 

The Met office also predicted rain or thunder showers in parts of the country, including Dhaka, in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today. 

"Rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely at a few places over Sylhet division and one or two places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions, with hail at isolated places," the bulletin said.

The day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country today. 

The Met office bulletin said rain is expected to continue Sunday (5 May). The day temperature may fall slightly, and the night temperature may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius. 

On Monday (6 May), however, the rain can expand to a few more places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. 

It predicts that Monday's day temperature will fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius, with night temperature remaining almost the same.

The Met office also predicted that the rain and thundershower that is expected to begin on Monday will continue for the next five days and may reduce the day temperature further.

