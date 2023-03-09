New solar cooking system provides relief amid rising living costs

Energy Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on Thursday visited some locations where the solar cooking system is being used in Basilla, Dhaka. Photo: TBS

As the cost of living continues to rise with power and fuel price hikes, low-income families across the country are struggling to make ends meet. Amid this situation, a low-cost cooking solution has brought much-needed relief for Suraiya Akter, a housewife living in the Basilla area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

With the solar cooking system, which utilises both solar power and the power grid, Suraiya has been able to significantly reduce her family's cooking fuel costs, making it easier to manage expenses.

She now can cook food for her six-member family at a monthly cost of only Tk500-Tk600 while the cost of a meter-less double burner gas stove is Tk1,080 per month.

Previously, the family would need around four maunds (equivalent to around 40 kg) of firewood every month for cooking, which costs around Tk1,500.

On the other hand, a 12-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder, now priced at Tk1,422, is not sufficient for a family of five.

Not only has this renewable energy solution helped Suraiya save money, but it has also made cooking more environmentally-friendly and hassle-free.

"It has many benefits. I do not need to sit in the kitchen all the time. I can do other chores while cooking," she said.

Energy Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on Thursday visited some locations where the solar cooking system is being used in Basilla, Dhaka. Photo: TBS

The Solar Cooking project, jointly funded by the UK's Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) and Germany's Energising Development (EnDev) of GIZ, has been successfully implemented by United International University (UIU).

"This solar system can be used even in low sunlight as it also has a connection with the grid. Five more such systems are under operation at commercial and household levels in the country," said Dr M Rezwan Khan, the innovator and designer of the facility.

In the past, there have been several claims of solar cooking innovations that were not ultimately commercialised.

"On the one hand, solar cooking allows us to significantly reduce cooking costs, as approximately 70% of the energy comes from the sun. On the other hand, it promotes the use of renewable energy, accelerating our transition to more sustainable and eco-friendly practices," said Dr Rezwan Khan, who is also executive director at the Institute for Advanced Research of UIU.

Regarding the cost of implementing such a system, he stated that it would amount to approximately Tk20,000 to Tk22,000, which covers eight solar photovoltaic panels with a 400kv capacity, as well as other necessary accessories.

"A system lasts for at least 8 to 10 years, while three years is enough to get the investment recovery," he added.

On Thursday, during a visit to some locations where the solar cooking system is being used in Basilla, Energy Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said that this innovation holds promise towards reducing our dependence on costly and volatile LPG and firewood for cooking.

"Our visit to the site was aimed at observing the system in action, evaluating its cost-effectiveness for users, and gathering feedback from users about their experience with the system," said Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury.

"We found it a very promising innovation in reducing our fossil fuel dependence for cooking. We are now thinking of how we can spread it across the country," he added.

He noted that typically innovations in the agricultural sector receive support, whereas support for other innovations is not as common.

Nonetheless, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury instructed the formation of a committee, with the chairman of the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) as the convener, to explore ways of commercialising the solar cooking system across the country.

Munira Sultana, Chairman of Sreda, praised the system as an inspirational innovation capable of reducing power consumption bills by 70%.

She pledged to provide all possible support from her office to commercialise such an innovative solution.

Habib Iftikher Alam, executive director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, said that the system could have a more compact design if the government cooperates with their company, which has around 600 engineers working in research and development.

Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice-chancellor of UIU, said his university is dedicated to supporting researchers and encouraging innovation and will provide the necessary resources to facilitate research projects and promote a culture of innovation. ***

