1.2m solar pumps installed, green transition underway: Tawfiq-e-Elahi

He was addressing the inaugural programme of the 7th International Conference on the Developments of Renewable Energy Technology (ICDRET 2024) on 7 March. Photo: TBS

Underscoring Bangladesh's commitment to reducing carbon emissions, Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources, Prime Minister's Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said the government is actively involved in transitioning to renewable energy.

"Just five years ago, renewable energy was a novel concept in Bangladesh. Currently, the government has installed 1.2 million solar [irrigation] pumps across the nation," he said while addressing the inaugural programme of the 7th International Conference on the Developments of Renewable Energy Technology (ICDRET 2024) today.

As the chief guest, Tawfiq-e-Elahi said, "Additionally, efforts are underway for the adoption of solar-powered electric stoves. We are actively engaged in enhancing the country's energy sector through the utilization of LPG and LNG."

The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of United International University (UIU) and the Centre for Energy Research are jointly organising the 3-day conference on the UIU campus in the capital.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said the research papers presented at this conference will prove valuable in addressing future energy challenges.

The UIU has been hosting the conference since 2009, marking its sixth iteration. This year's conference has received research papers from several countries including Bangladesh, Canada, Turkey, Philippines, Nepal, and Bhutan.

This year's conference features five keynote speeches and one invited talk session. Over three days, attendees will participate in various technical sessions focusing on scientific research in renewable energy technology.

During the conference, speakers elaborated on the economic benefits of renewable energy development in addressing challenges posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.