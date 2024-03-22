Grid integration guideline fails to make a success of solar irrigation

Energy

UNB
22 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:31 am

Related News

Grid integration guideline fails to make a success of solar irrigation

Now govt to form high-powered committee to form a business model

UNB
22 March, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 11:31 am
Bangladesh secured Eqoo million recently in funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Union for renewable energy generation and capacity building.Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh secured Eqoo million recently in funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Union for renewable energy generation and capacity building.Photo: Reuters

The government's guideline for purchasing electricity from solar irrigation pumps failed to draw adequate response from stakeholders thus the government is now thinking of forming a high-powered inter-ministerial committee involving concerned ministries and entities in the sector.

According to official sources, the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) published a policy guideline titled: "Grid Integration Guideline for Solar Irrigation Pump" in July 2020.

The main purpose of the guideline was to facilitate solar pump operators to sell their idle electricity to distribution entities and also the distribution entities' purchase of electricity from pump operators under a specific policy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The idea of purchasing electricity from solar-run irrigation pumps came from the government's success in purchasing power from rooftop solar plants installed in office and industrial buildings, SREDA officials said.

During the off-season, the government will buy electricity from the solar irrigation plant operators. Under the plan, pump operators will be able to sell their idle electricity to the national grid using local distribution grid lines.

But "Grid Integration Guideline for Solar Irrigation Pump" failed to make any significant breakthrough in setting up solar irrigation pumps to replace the diesel-fired pumps.

So far, about 6000 pumps, out of 1.34 million diesel fired pumps, were converted to solar-run pumps, said a SREDA official.

But the stakeholders do not agree with such figures. Dipal C Barua, who is deeply involved in solar irrigation and has been implementing a number of projects in Kustia and Dinajpur districts, said so far about 3000 irrigation pumps were set up across the country.

He, also former president of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA) said that replacing the diesel-fired pumps with solar-pumps reduced the cost of irrigation by 40-50 percent.

"For a crop season, farmers now spend Tk 2000 for a land while they had to pay Tk 4000 for irrigation by diesel-fired pumps," he told UNB.

But such a project is individually not attractive for a single farmer and also for distribution companies to buy idle power, he observed with his experience of installing about 30 irrigation pumps in Pabna.

There must be a unique business model to make the solar irrigation initiative where it will be lucrative for both pump operators, formers and utilities, he said.

Expressing a similar opinion, a senior SREDA official said the Power Division is now thinking of forming an inter-ministerial committee to evolve a business model to make the solar irrigation project successful.

Recently, the SREDA organized a meeting to discuss the overall situation of the solar irrigation pumps.

In the meeting Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury directed the officials in the power sector to set a target under a specific plan to convert the country's diesel-fired irrigation pumps into solar-run ones.

"You have to set a goal under a plan to increase the number of solar-run pumps in irrigation," he told SREDA officials.

He also advised the farmers not to use excessive water than required for the irrigation.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid also addressed the event at the SREDA office.

The energy advisor said that a committee will be formed after Eid from the Prime Minister's office so that an effective role can be played in reaching the desired goal in the renewable energy sector.

Emphasizing the mobilization of the climate fund, he said there should be an initiative to collect promised amounts of money from the Loss & Damage Fund announced in Cop-28.

Nasrul Hamid said there should be united efforts for promotion of solar irrigation pumps. Reducing the use of diesel pumps will also reduce carbon emissions.

Each diesel pump consumes 1023.34 liters of diesel per year," he said, adding, the government has to import huge quantities of diesel which is a waste of foreign exchange and also harmful to the environment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Solar / Energy Generation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

4h | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

3h | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

1d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

15h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

17h | Videos
Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

Why are passengers crossing the four and a half feet high road divider?

16h | Videos
Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

Atiya Mosque: Known as 10 Taka Masjid

10h | Videos