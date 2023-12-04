Bangladesh focusing on solar-based initiatives to promote renewable energy: Nasrul Hamid

Bangladesh has been focusing on small initiatives such as rooftop solar, floating solar and solar irrigation in promoting renewable energy alongside larger projects, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

"The government sets a roadmap for replacing 45,000 irrigation pumps by 2031. This will result in lowering diesel consumption and improving the environment", he said at an event organised by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Monday.

At the event titled: "Renewables for Climate Action: Launching the Empowering Lives and Livelihoods Initiative" in Dubai, he said the government has taken some bold steps by introducing the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.

This was adopted as part of a strategic plan to mobilise finance for international projects to minimise the effects of climate change.

The government has set a target to generate 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2041.

He said that in line with IRENA's vision, Bangladesh is working to promote renewable energy for sustainable development.

The government has formed a Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) as part of the long-term goal to ensure energy security through renewable energy.

The event was addressed by Emirates Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam Bint Mohammed Almehiri, Iceland's Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Gudlaugur Thor Tohardarson), Belgium's Deputy Chief of Cabinet Dominique Perrin, Nepal's Water and Energy Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet and Indonesian Energy Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif.