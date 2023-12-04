Bangladesh focusing on solar-based initiatives to promote renewable energy: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

UNB
04 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 08:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh focusing on solar-based initiatives to promote renewable energy: Nasrul Hamid

UNB
04 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 08:15 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh has been focusing on small initiatives such as rooftop solar, floating solar and solar irrigation in promoting renewable energy alongside larger projects, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

"The government sets a roadmap for replacing 45,000 irrigation pumps by 2031. This will result in lowering diesel consumption and improving the environment", he said at an event organised by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) on Monday.

At the event titled: "Renewables for Climate Action: Launching the Empowering Lives and Livelihoods Initiative" in Dubai, he said the government has taken some bold steps by introducing the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This was adopted as part of a strategic plan to mobilise finance for international projects to minimise the effects of climate change.

The government has set a target to generate 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2041.

He said that in line with IRENA's vision, Bangladesh is working to promote renewable energy for sustainable development.

The government has formed a Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) as part of the long-term goal to ensure energy security through renewable energy.

The event was addressed by Emirates Climate Change and Environment Minister Mariam Bint Mohammed Almehiri, Iceland's Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Gudlaugur Thor Tohardarson), Belgium's Deputy Chief of Cabinet Dominique Perrin, Nepal's Water and Energy Minister Shakti Bahadur Basnet and Indonesian Energy Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Solar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

13h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

1d | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

5h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

Despite the incentives, remittances are not speeding up

1h | TBS Economy
Lighterage ship trips halved

Lighterage ship trips halved

59m | TBS Economy
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea

1h | TBS World
Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

Record 16 independents file for Bogura-7, traditional seat of Khaleda Zia

3h | TBS Stories