Stay in cluster system for admissions: UGC to Islamic University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed the Islamic University (IU) to conduct undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24 within the cluster admission system.

The commission issued a circular in this regard on Thursday (8 February).

"In the presence of Islamic University officials, various important decisions have been taken in several meetings of the admission committee for the cluster system, which cannot be changed at this stage. The commission authorities have discussed the issue in detail with the Ministry of Education," it said.

"Under the circumstances, according to the decision taken in a meeting of the commission held on 14 January with the vice-chancellors of the relevant universities, the Islamic University is requested to join the cluster admission test for the academic year 2023-24 as it did in the previous three admission tests."

Asked about the matter, Professor Anwar Hossain, president of Islamic University Teachers' Association, said, "The general meeting of the teachers' association has decided that IU will not take part in the cluster system. The academic council also decided to come out of the system.

"Now the UGC letter says there is no chance to get out of the cluster. In that case, the teachers' association will hold another general meeting and decide on the matter."