UGC probe body finds evidence of corruption, irregularities against IU VC

The probe body formed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has found evidence of corruption and irregularities against Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam.

The probe body submitted the report to the UGC and the Ministry of Education recently, Professor M Abu Taher, head of the investigation committee and a member of the commission, said on Wednesday (17 April).

Abu Taher said that some allegations brought against the Islamic University VC were found true.

They also found evidence against him, he said.

Based on the probe report, the ministry of education will take further steps against the vice-chancellor, he added.

A UGC member said if stern action had been taken after the probe, such VCs would not have got the scope of doing such irregularities again.

"Some of them have become reckless in the absence of punishment," said the UGC member.

On 1 November 2023, the UGC formed a three-member probe body headed by its member Professor M Abu Taher to look into the corruption and irregularities allegations brought against the VC.

The probe body, however, went to the university and started its investigation on January 22 this year.

Earlier, a total of 14 audio clips containing conversations between IU VC and different people went viral on social media from February 16 to June 13 last year.

On 17 February 2024, IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan filed a general diary with Islamic University police station after an audio clip containing conversation between the VC and a jobseeker from IU mass communication and journalism department, had gone viral.

The Islamic University Teachers' Association and Awami League-backed teachers' alliance 'Shapla Forum' submitted a written petition to the VC, requesting him to explain his audio conversations, leaked on 18 February.

Later, the forum also sought the prime minister's intervention regarding the issue.