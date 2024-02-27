Omar Faruque elected president of UGC Officers' Association, Mohibul Ahsan as general secretary

Md Omar Faruque was elected as president and Md Mohibul Ahsan as general secretary at the 10th general election of the Executive Committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Officers' Association of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The results were announced in the presence of UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman, the contesting candidates and officials, according to a press release on Tuesday.

UGC Additional Director of Planning and Development Department Shah Aminul Islam acted as the Chief Election Commissioner. The election commissioners were Deputy Director of Planning and Development Department Shibananda Shil and Deputy Director of Public Relations and Right to Information Division Mohammad Abdul Mannan.

Faruque is the director of the Private University Division of UGC and Mohibul Ahsan is the deputy director of the same department, it said.

The 11-member executive committee will serve for the next two years.

The other office-bearers of the committee are- Vice-Presidents Md Mostafizur Rahman and Md. Abdul Mannan, Joint General Secretary Mohammad Yousuf Ali Khan, Sports and Cultural Secretary Mosharraf Hossain, Organizing and Publicity Secretary Rabiul Islam, Treasurer Morshed Ahmed and members M Maruf Alam James, Mohammad Nur Islam Chowdhury and Md. Nurul Islam Chowdhury. Abdullah Al Mamun, added the release.