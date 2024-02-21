IU observes Int'l Mother Language Day

The Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia observed National Martyrs' day and International Mother Language Day on its campus today.

Marking the day, the teachers, students and officials under the banner of different departments, associations, halls and social organisations brought out a mourning procession led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam from its administrative building and ended at the premises of the Universities Shaheed Minar after parading the main roads.

Later, in the first hint, IU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan and acting registrar H M Ali Hasan paid homage to the martyrs and placed floral wreath there.

Just after, IU Teachers Association, Shapla Forum, Bangabandhu Parishad, Different Halls, Departments, IU Journalists Association and other organisations placed floral wreaths to pay homage to the language soldiers.

Later, in the morning, the University authority raised the National flag at half-mast and raised black flag in front of the administrative building. Then, paid homage to the 'Mrittunjoyee Mujib' moral at the university's main entrance.