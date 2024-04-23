2 IU probe bodies find involvement of 3 BCL men in torturing student

Crime

UNB
23 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 06:13 pm

The probe bodies recommended the university administration to take proper action against the accused involved in the incident

2 IU probe bodies find involvement of 3 BCL men in torturing student

The probe bodies formed by the Islamic University authorities and the Lalon Shah Hall administration have found the involvement of three activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in torturing a student of Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies Department on the campus on 7 February.

The investigation committees submitted their reports to the university administration on Monday (22 April) afternoon, sources at IU VC office said on Tuesday.

The BCL activists Physical Education Department's second-year student Mudassir Khan Kafi, Islamic History and Culture Department second-year student Mohammad Sagor and Uzzal Hossain, supporters of IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy.

The probe bodies recommended the university administration to take proper action against the accused involved in the incident.

Action will be taken against the accused as per the University Act in the next disciplinary committee meeting as the probe bodies found their involvement in torturing the student, IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said.

According to the probe bodies, a group of Chhatra League activists led by  Mudassir Khan Kafi and Mohammad Sagor called the victim at room 136 of Lalon Shah Hall.

They undressed the victim and tortured him there from midnight to 4:30am on 7 February. The accused, at one point, assaulted the victim with a steel stick as he refused to perform as they ordered.

The BCL activists tortured the victim both physically and mentally, IU law administrator and also a member of the probe body formed by the university administration professor M Anisur Rahman said.

On 12 February 2023 night, a first-year female student of Finance and Banking department, was tortured by the IU Chhatra League vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her associates, including Tabassum, Mim, Urmi and Maobiya Jahan, at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the campus in Kushtia.

The incident sparked huge protests at Islamic University as well as other educational institutions across the country.

The university administration expelled Ontora and her four associates from the university on 21 August following a High Court order.

