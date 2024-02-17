‘Basanta Utsab’observed at IU

The Bangla department of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia observed the 'Basanta Utsab' amid festive mood and fanfare on Saturday (17 February).

Marking the day, the department brought out a colorful procession from in front the Rabindra-Nazrul Arts building around 11:00am, led by its chairman Professor Dr Gazi Md. Mahbub Murshid, reads a press release.

After parading the main roads on the campus, the procession ended at the Bangla Mancha and there the opening ceremony, a drama and interesting cultural program was organized.

Later, a discussion program was held there, Department Chairman Professor Dr Gazi Md. Mahbub Murshid chaired it while university Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan was present as a chief guest. Arts faculty dean Professor Dr Amtaj Hossen, Professor Dr Anowar Hossain were present as special guests.

Professor Dr Shamim Ahmed of Belur Ramkrihna Mission BiddaMandir, Hawra, West Bengal and Associate Professor Dr Bornali Moitro of Jhargram University, West Bengal were also as special guests. Professor Dr Sarwar Murshed delivered the welcome speech and Associate Professor Fauzia Khatun conducted the program.

'Basanta Utsab is one of the many festivals to spread our Bengaliness, Bengali art and culture in the international environment. Since 2007, the Bengali department has organized this festival every year in our university. I hope that this arrangement of the Bengali division will continue', said Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan.