Primary schools to also be closed where temperature falls below 10°C

The government has decided to close primary schools in districts where the maximum temperature will fall below 10 degrees Celsius.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a circular in this regard today (16 January).

Earlier on the day, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education of the education ministry had issued the same directives for secondary level educational institutions.

"Severe cold waves are sweeping over different districts of the country. The normal academic activities of students are being disrupted in this ongoing winter," the ministry said in its circular.

"In this case, primary schools will be temporarily closed in the districts where the maximum temperature will fall below 10 degrees Celsius [with proof of weather forecast]."

The ministry's departmental deputy directors concerned will issue directives to close schools after discussing with primary education officers, it said.

The order will remain in force till 31 January, the circular added.

Meanwhile, according to today's met office forecast, a mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate from some places.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today, it said.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during night to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to fog.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at many places over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 24.5 degree Celsius at Cox's Bazar and minimum temperature today was recorded 09.0 degree Celsius at Barishal.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

The sun set at 5:33pm today and rises at 6:44am tomorrow.