Primary schools to reopen Sunday; heatwave guidelines issued

As the country grapples with an intense heatwave, the government has announced the reopening of primary school academic activities starting Sunday (28 April).

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry outlined the operational adjustments to accommodate the sweltering conditions in a notification signed by Senior Information Officer Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin.

School hours will be limited to the cooler morning hours, from 8:00am to 11:30am. For schools operating in two shifts, the first shift will run from 8:00am to 9:30am and the second from 9:45am to 11:30am.

Despite these changes, pre-primary level classes will remain closed until further notice, and daily school assemblies will be suspended to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat.

The decision follows a similar action taken for secondary-level schools and colleges, which are set to reopen on the same day, 28 April.

The resumption comes after an extended closure initially planned until 27 April due to the prolonged hot weather following the Eid holidays.

Outdoor activities and those requiring sun exposure at these institutions will continue to be limited.

To make up for educational disruptions caused by the heatwave and other interruptions, classes will also be conducted on Saturdays until further notice, according to the ministry's notification.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecasted that the current heatwave conditions, which recorded a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Friday, may persist for another 72 hours starting Thursday morning. The government's proactive measures aim to balance educational needs with health and safety concerns during this challenging climate period.