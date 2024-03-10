Primary, secondary schools to remain closed during Ramadan: HC

10 March, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:14 pm

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order today

Students at a classroom. Photo: Collected
Students at a classroom. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Sunday (10 March) stayed for two months the government's decision to keep the primary and secondary schools open in the first 10 and 15 days of Ramadan respectively.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order following a petition seeking closure of school activities during Ramadan.

Advocate Mahmuda Khanam stood for the writ petitioner while deputy attorney general Sheikh Md Saifuzzaman represented the state.

Following the order, the academic activities of primary and secondary schools will remain closed during the month of Ramadan.

On 8 February, the government amended the holiday list for educational institutions keeping the regular activities of secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of Ramadan. The Education Ministry issued a notice in this regard.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued another notice to keep the activities of primary schools during the month of Ramadan for ten days.

Advocate Md Ilias Ali Mandal, a guardian, filed a writ petition on 25 February, challenging the two orders of the government.

Secretaries to the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, Education Ministry, deputy secretary of Primary and Mass Education Ministry and deputy secretary of Education Ministry, Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Department, Director of Child Welfare Trust were made respondents.

Ramadan is likely begin from 12 or 13 March depending on the sighting of the moon.

