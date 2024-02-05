Myanmar unrest: 5 govt primary schools declared shut in Bandarban

The academic activities of five government primary schools in Naikhangchhari upazila of Bandarban district has been suspended amid the ongoing unrest along Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

The Primary and Mass Education Ministry issued a notice regarding to closure on Monday (5 February).

The schools are - Baishpari Government Primary School, Bhajbunia Government Primary School, Tambru Government Primary School, Paschimkul Tambru Government Primary School and Dakkhin Ghumdum Government Primary School.

Besides, Ghumdhum Mishkatunnabi Dakhil Madrasa was also declared shut.

The schools will remain shut until further notice.

Shantanu Kumar Das, UNO of Lama Upazila who is also in charge of Naikhangchhari, said, "As the area is adjacent to Myanmar border, five government primary schools and one madrassa have been declared closed."

The closure of secondary schools is also under consideration, and a decision will be made in consultation with the teachers based on the evolving situation, he added.

Two people were killed this afternoon after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside Bangladesh on the Ghumdum border in Bandarban.

Rebel factions in Arakan state have engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since Saturday (3 February), primarily over the control of a border camp. The ongoing conflict has been marked by persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions.

Amidst the conflict, at least 106 Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) personnel have entered Bangladesh till Monday (5 February) evening and sought refuge.