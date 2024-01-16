Secondary schools to be closed where temperature falls below 10°C

Logo of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE). Photo: Collected

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) today said secondary level educational institutions will be closed by the administration in districts where the temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius.

The DSHE had previously said the schools will be closed if the temperature falls below 17 degrees Celsius.

"Severe cold waves are sweeping over different districts of the country. The normal academic activities of students are being disrupted in this ongoing winter," the DSHE said in a circular today (16 January).

"In this case, the secondary level educational institutions will be closed in those districts where the maximum temperature will fall below 10 degrees Celsius [with proof of weather forecast]."

It also said regional deputy directors of the directorate will issue directives to close schools after consulting with the district education officers concerned.

Meanwhile, according to today's met office forecast, a mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Bhola and it may abate from some places.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country for the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today, it said.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during night to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may disrupt temporarily due to fog.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at many places over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 24.5 degree Celsius at Cox's Bazar and minimum temperature today was recorded 09.0 degree Celsius at Barishal.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

The sun set at 5:33pm today and rises at 6:44am tomorrow.