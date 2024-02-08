Mild cold wave sweeping over Rangpur division to continue

Mild cold wave sweeping over Rangpur division to continue

Ignoring the bitter cold, heavily dressed commuters are on their way to work near Rajshahi University on Saturday morning when the temperature was recorded as merely 12 degrees Celsius. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Ignoring the bitter cold, heavily dressed commuters are on their way to work near Rajshahi University on Saturday morning when the temperature was recorded as merely 12 degrees Celsius. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A mild cold wave is currently sweeping over the Rangpur division and it may continue, according to the latest bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies across the country. Moderate to thick fog is anticipated over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere from midnight till morning," said the bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today. 

Nighttime temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, while daytime temperatures will likely remain stable nationwide.

The maximum temperature in the country yesterday was recorded at 29.0 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda and today's minimum temperature stood at 7.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.

In the capital, the sun will set at 5:49pm today (Thursday) and rise at 6:36am tomorrow (Friday).

