Mild cold wave to continue for few more days

The mild cold wave sweeping over some northern and southern districts is likely to linger for the next two-three days as moderate to thick fog will largely continue to blanket the sunlight, intensifying the feel of cold.

In a 24-hourly forecast starting from 9am on Monday, the Met office said the wave may abate in some places going through a bone-chilling cold for the last few days.

The country's minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degree Celsius in Barishal on Monday against the highest 27.1 degree Celsius at Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. In the previous day, the lowest temperature was 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

Weather experts said despite the rise in day temperature, the feeling of cold will not drop for the next few days because of the absence of sunlight.

Districts like Madaripur, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Barishal and Bhola have been witnessing a mild cold wave for nearly a week.

According to meteorological standards, temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are categorised as a mild cold wave.

The minimum temperature also increased in the capital yesterday. The lowest temperature recorded in Dhaka on Monday was 14.8 degrees Celsius compared to 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country during the next 24 hours, the Met office said in its forecast.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at some places.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communications may be disrupted temporarily due to the fog.

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur over Khulna division and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country on Wednesday, according to the forecast.

The ongoing cold wave has impacted day laborers, children, and the elderly people across the country.

