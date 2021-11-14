No JSC exams after new curriculum: Dipu Moni 

Education

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:29 pm

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 12:29 pm
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Picture: Collected
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Picture: Collected

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that there will be no Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations after the revised national education curriculum is introduced.

"Assessments will be done in other methods," the minister told reporters after visiting the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam centre in Motijheel Ideal School and College on Sunday morning.

The SSC and equivalent tests – which began today after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic – are being held under special health safety arrangements, she said. .

More than 22.27 lakh candidates have registered for this year's exams.

Asked about the rumours surrounding question paper leak, the minister said, "There is no chance of that happening. A vested quarter is trying to spread rumors over this issue."

"Stern measures will be taken against those who will try to leak question papers.

"Immediate action will be taken if any irregularities are found anywhere across the country," added Dipu Moni.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Education Minister Dipu Moni / Dipu Moni / SSC Examinations

