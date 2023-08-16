Where were foreigners when war criminals came to power: Dipu Moni

Joint Secretary of the Awami League and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that foreigners are vocal about Bangladesh's contemporary issues, but there was a glaring silence on their part when the war criminals of 1971 came to power.

She said this during an event organised by the district administration of Chandpur yesterday.

"When those responsible for the atrocities of 1971 assumed power and evaded trial, wasn't it a violation of human rights? Where was foreigner's concern about democracy then?" she said.

"Even when the ruthless assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his son (Sheikh) Russell occurred in 1975, the cries for justice and human rights were muffled. Similarly, in 1981, when Bangabandhu's daughter sought to pay her respects to her deceased family members, she was barred from entering her own house, wasn't it a violation of human rights?" she continued.

"Among the 95,000 soldiers surrendered by Pakistani occupation forces, certain Pakistani army officers bore Bengali names, including one Rakibul Huda," she said.

"During the BNP-Jamaat bleak period in 2001, the nation was plunged into a state of mourning, marked by heinous acts of rape and gang-rape committed against innocent individuals such as Mahima, Fahima, Purnima, and Latifa. Where was their concern about human rights then?", she asked.