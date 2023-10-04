Uttara University playing significant role in shaping future leadership: Education Minister

Education Minister Dipu Moni has highly praised Uttara University during her address at the 8th Convocation of the University held on 3 October at the Bashundhara International Convention Center-4 (Navratri Hall).

"I highly commend Uttara University for academic excellence, research and quality improvement of higher education. This educational institution is playing an important role in shaping the future leadership of Bangladesh by nurturing this generation. Uttara University has proved its excellence and sovereignty by shifting to its permanent campus," said the Education Minister while speaking as the president and chief guest of the event.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in the institution's journey of nurturing future leaders and scholars, reads a press release.

Dipu Moni further stated, "Today is a momentous day in the journey of acquiring knowledge and skills, as we gather to celebrate the academic achievements of our graduates. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, who have come this far by demonstrating unwavering dedication, perseverance, and intellectual inquisitiveness throughout their educational journey.

The minister further highlighted, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is working tirelessly in its mission to enhance the quality of education in the country."

The Education Minister encouraged the graduates to work towards the realization of a prosperous Bangladesh, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press release.

She emphasized that the knowledge and skills acquired during their academic journey would guide them towards a future filled with boundless opportunities.

Dipu Moni said, "Embrace all the challenges with courage, approach opportunities with enthusiasm, and continue to learn and evolve as you embark on your professional journey."

She concluded by wishing the graduates success, fulfilment, and meaningful contributions to their nation and the world.

The convocation speaker, Professor Biswajit Chanda, a member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission, emphasized in his speech the significance of convocation ceremony in a student's life, as it marks the formal recognition of their academic achievements.

He said, "Convocation is a very sacred and important event for a university since the degree is officially awarded through this ceremony. Such formal recognition in a student's life is very significant in his future career and in acquiring confidence. Bangladesh's educational expansion is now a role model for the developing world. Besides playing an active role in building Smart Bangladesh, as announced by the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, you will not only use your acquired knowledge for yourself, but you will also have to use your obtained knowledge and talent for the welfare of the larger population of the country. I believe that your parents, guardians and teachers have taught you similarly. You will be the ambassador of your university as well as ambassadors of the state to the outside world."

The 8th Convocation 2023 of Uttara University was also graced by the welcoming speech delivered by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Yasmin Ara Lekha.



The Registrar of the University Mr. Kazi Mohiuddin gave a speech by thanking all the guests present at the convocation.

The Convocation was also attended by Badrul Iqbal, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Uttara University, Members of the Parliament of Bangladesh, distinguished intellectuals, high-ranking state officials, members of the Board of Trustees from various private universities, and Pro-vice-Chancellors and Vice-Chancellors from public and private universities.

The event concluded with a captivating cultural performance by the renowned Bangladeshi pop music band "Shironamheen".