New curriculum being falsely presented with obscene dancing, frog leaping as part of academic activities: NCTB

A vested group has been trying to create a negative perception about the new curriculum by falsely presenting it on social media with videos of obscene dancing, the act of quacking and frog leaping as part the academic activities, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) said today.

"Some people are uploading videos of children in school uniform dancing obscenely to Hindi songs and saying that this act is a part of the new curriculum, which is a complete lie. Others have been uploading videos of frogs leaping and people quacking, saying it is part of the teacher training for the new curriculum, which is also a complete lie," reads an NCTB statement issued today (3 December).

In light of this, the NCTB has urged the people not to be misled by the false propaganda and also refrain from uploading, sharing or commenting on such posts on social media.

Speaking at an event earlier today, Education Minister Dipu Moni said misinformation is being spread about the new curriculum by people and groups with vested interests, reports the UNB.

"Various things, including videos, are being spread through social media that are not part of the curriculum or our training. Misinformation about the new curriculum is being widely circulated," she said.

"There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the new curriculum, and this is due to the fear of losing personal or group interests. Some individuals and groups are running propaganda against the curriculum. And now it's election time. The provocations of political opponents have been added to this situation," she added.

In the statement, the NCTB said, "As part of this [spreading of false information], activities that hurt people's religious sentiments or are against our culture and values are being presented as academic activities [as per the new curriculum]. They are even fabricating comments that the curriculum includes drawing images of the prophet."

The new curriculum, in actuality, calls for showing respect and honouring people of all religions and castes.

"Our history, tradition and culture are set to evolve in future generations. Those who are trying to jeopardise the education of young students through false propaganda must refrain from doing so," the statement added.

"If there are any errors in the curriculum, if you [general public] inform us about it, we will definitely consider it and make the necessary corrections," said the NCTB.

But legal action will be taken against those who spread information in this regard, it added.