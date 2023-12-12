Dipu Moni's income soars around 4000% in 15 years

Education Minister Dipu Moni's income has increased by a staggering 4000% in the last 15 years, since 2008, according to affidavits submitted to the election office.

Her movable assets, encompassing cash, savings certificates, and gold, have also seen a remarkable surge of around 59 times.

While she had no debt in 2008, Dipu Moni's current declaration reflects a debt amounting to Tk1.12 crore.

Dipu Moni is the Joint General Secretary of Awami League and the party's candidate for Chandpur-3 Constituency.

She became a Member of Parliament (MP) from Chandpur-3 in 2018. Previously, she held the position of foreign minister from 2009 until the 2018 election, after which she assumed the role of education minister.

Her profession, as mentioned in the poll's affidavit, includes doctor, public health expert, lawyer, and politician.

According to the affidavit, Dipu Moni's professional income stood at Tk3 lakh annually, which escalated to Tk1.23 crore from three sources by 2023.

Her earnings encompass approximately Tk3 lakh from savings certificates, over Tk21 lakh as remuneration and allowance as a minister, and around Tk99 lakh as interests from deposits and gifts from family members.

In 2008, Dipu Moni's total movable assets were equivalent to Tk5 lakh, including Tk2.70 lakh in cash, a car valued at Tk1 lakh, 30-bhori gold worth Tk1 lakh, and furniture valued at Tk30,000.

Presently, Dipu Moni's immovable assets tally up to around Tk2.93 crore, with approximately Tk67 lakh in cash, Tk1.44 crore in savings certificates and similar investments, a car worth Tk60 lakh, gold and other metals valued at Tk9 lakh, and some foreign currency.

Her immovable assets consist of 3 apartments and 10-katha land, valued at over Tk3.94 crore. Notably, she did not possess any real estate in 2008.