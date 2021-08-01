IUB hosts webinar on its first-ever research manuscript 

Education

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
01 August, 2021

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB's) Center for Pedagogy (CfP) hosted a webinar on 31 July 2021, showcasing its first-ever research manuscript (Pandemic Impacts, Reprogrammed Platforms & Intellectual Progress: Pendulating pedagogy?).

The title of the webinar is "Pandemic, Professors, & Pedagogy: Midsummer's Peculiar Party!!," according to a media release.

There were insights from a number of countries and a Bangladesh-wide survey, online education transitions during the Covid-19 pandemic, secular pedagogical obsolescence, rural and oceanic neglect in education, neuron knowledge relevance, and the growing distress in imparting English as a second language. 

Dr Shanawez Hossain, assistant professor of Global Studies & Governance (GSG) Programme at IUB, superbly moderated the webinar by first welcoming guests, overviewing the session, then surveying possible book chapters in chronological order. 

Professor Dr Imtiaz A Hussain, director of Center for Pedagogy (CfP) and Head, Global Studies & Governance (GSG) Programme at IUB, laid the ground from the "Introductory" chapter by making glocalication the hypothesis to be tested, after first elaborating its two origins: globalization and localization, and in his "Conclusion" indicated IUB's globalisation being effectively structured.

IUB Pro Vice Chancellor professor Niaz Ahmed Khan attended the conference as the chief guest, and Dr Taiabur Rahman, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), effectively overviewed the presentations, offering his sagacious tips from working in public or private universities.

Questions and floor comments from other academics, bankers, and students fetched top IUB-level responses, extended the 90-minute session another hour for a thoroughly eye-opening and praiseworthy event.

