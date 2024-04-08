Team IUB BongoMarine finishes in the top 15 at SAUVC 24

Team IUB BongoMarine from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has finished in the top 15 of the prestigious Singapore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Competition (SAUVC 24).

Co-organized by the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society, and supported by the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore Polytechnic, it serves as a pivotal platform for advancements in underwater robotics.

Remarkably, IUB BongoMarine is the only team from Bangladesh to finish in the coveted top 15 out of 46 teams at the event, held from April 5-8, 2024 at the Singapore Polytechnic in Singapore.

The team is composed of research assistants from IUB's Center for Industrial Automation, Robotics, and Internet of Things Lab (RIoT Center), and FabLab, as well as students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

Members include Md Hasibur Rahman, Team Director and Initiator; Noor-E-Sadman, Coordinator of Sensor and Image Processing Sub-Subdivision; Md Fayed Al Monir, Coordinator of Mechanics and Design; Tahfizul Hasan Zihan, Strategic Lead; Rahat Hasan Shihab, Technical Lead; Hana Sultan Zafi, Sub-Division Lead; Mukut Protimm Memo, Crew Fabrication; Jahid Hasan Rovin, Crew; Abun Fattah Lam, Crew; and Faizul Hossain, Crew.

SAUVC challenges teams to create autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) capable of executing intricate tasks that mirror real-world underwater operations.

These tasks encompass navigating obstacles, visually identifying and interacting with objects, and utilising acoustic localization and robotic manipulation in a controlled pool setting, emulating challenges AUVs encounter in the ocean.

The IUB team's Automated Underwater Vehicle (AUV), a pioneering effort from Bangladesh, boasts a lightweight (10kg) and agile design, capable of diving up to depths of 50 metres. Equipped with state-of-the-art sonar ping technology, the AUV facilitates detailed exploration and object detection up to 300 metres away, without physical intrusion.

This feature is applicable to tasks such as underwater mapping, exploration, and potentially life-saving operations during boat accidents.

Team Director and Initiator Md Hasibur Rahman said, "The device underscores our commitment to leveraging technological advancements for societal betterment, particularly in enhancing maritime safety and exploration capabilities.

If scaled up with support through industry-academia collaboration, this device could have meaningful applications in exploring natural gas reserves in the Bay of Bengal and also during rescue operations after naval accidents."

The IUB Team BongoMarine was expertly guided by faculty members: Saadia Binte Alam, PhD, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of CSE, IUB; Mohammad Faisal Uddin, PhD, Associate Professor of CSE and Director of the RIoT Center; Mahady Hasan, PhD, Associate Professor of CSE and Director of FabLab.

Team BongoMarine received support from the RIoT Center and technical expertise from FabLab.

Saadia Binte Alam said, "Through this initiative, we aspire not only to showcase the ingenuity and potential of Team IUB BongoMarine but also to inspire future generations of engineers and scientists to explore the vast possibilities within marine robotics.

Aligned with the spirit of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences, our endeavour aims to foster a deeper understanding and sustainable utilisation of oceans through technology."