Webinar illuminates path to ethical and strategic ESG practices

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Webinar illuminates path to ethical and strategic ESG practices

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 10:29 pm

In a bid to catalyze a paradigm shift towards ethical and strategic Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Eco Thinkers, a Malaysia-based organization, spearheaded the "Beyond the Buzz: Realizing ESG's Value" webinar on Thursday (18 April).

This virtual gathering convened thought leaders and industry experts to dissect the intricacies of ESG integration and offer actionable solutions for businesses striving to embrace sustainable and resilient operational frameworks, according to a press release.

Dr Saleh Shadman, CEO and co-founder of Eco Thinkers, set the stage by delineating the nuances between ESG, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. His comprehensive overview underscored the pivotal role of ESG in contemporary financial decision-making, while also spotlighting global regulatory landscapes through the lens of regional standards and timelines. With compelling case studies, Dr Shadman advocated for the ethical incorporation of ESG strategies into business frameworks, illustrating both exemplary practices and cautionary tales of non-compliance.

Following Dr Shadman's insightful presentation, Rahil Verma, an energy consultant, injected energy into the dialogue by addressing critical challenges surrounding energy cost, availability, and demand. His advocacy for a solution-oriented mindset emphasized design ingenuity, environmental synergy, and workforce engagement as key drivers for navigating energy-related hurdles innovatively. Drawing from real-life examples, Verma outlined strategies that prioritise accessible solutions and foster organizational inclusivity, complementing high-capital technological interventions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Phahmee Ahanaf Khalid, a carbon accounting expert and co-founder of Eco Thinkers, delved deep into the mechanisms of carbon accounting for businesses. His elucidation of the meticulous process, from boundary establishment to target setting aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), underscored the indispensability of accurate carbon accounting. By emphasising emission hotspot identification and strategic mitigation efforts, Khalid underscored the imperative of robust data collection methods and precise calculations in achieving sustainability objectives.

Professor Yodaly Sierra-Rubio, founder of Eco2wallet, concluded the webinar by envisioning the future landscape of carbon and corporate sustainability disclosure. Her call for transparent, valuable, and narratively compelling disclosures resonated with attendees, urging businesses to embrace AI-based tools for carbon assessment and remain abreast of regulatory developments. Professor Sierra-Rubio's advocacy for engaging, story-driven sustainability reports highlighted the transformative potential of compelling narratives in inspiring organizational momentum towards ESG goals.

The webinar provided attendees with a wealth of insights and actionable strategies for navigating the ESG terrain effectively. Eco Thinkers reaffirms its commitment to supporting organizations in harnessing the transformative power of ESG, serving as a beacon of expertise in advancing ethical and strategic sustainability practices.

ESG / webinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

14h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

48m | Videos
Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

Important things to know about Loksabha elections in India

2h | Videos
Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

Why did Ronaldo sue his former club Juventus?

4h | Videos
Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

Can Netanyahu avoid ICC arrest?

4h | Videos