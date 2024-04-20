Webinar illuminates path to ethical and strategic ESG practices

In a bid to catalyze a paradigm shift towards ethical and strategic Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, Eco Thinkers, a Malaysia-based organization, spearheaded the "Beyond the Buzz: Realizing ESG's Value" webinar on Thursday (18 April).

This virtual gathering convened thought leaders and industry experts to dissect the intricacies of ESG integration and offer actionable solutions for businesses striving to embrace sustainable and resilient operational frameworks, according to a press release.

Dr Saleh Shadman, CEO and co-founder of Eco Thinkers, set the stage by delineating the nuances between ESG, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. His comprehensive overview underscored the pivotal role of ESG in contemporary financial decision-making, while also spotlighting global regulatory landscapes through the lens of regional standards and timelines. With compelling case studies, Dr Shadman advocated for the ethical incorporation of ESG strategies into business frameworks, illustrating both exemplary practices and cautionary tales of non-compliance.

Following Dr Shadman's insightful presentation, Rahil Verma, an energy consultant, injected energy into the dialogue by addressing critical challenges surrounding energy cost, availability, and demand. His advocacy for a solution-oriented mindset emphasized design ingenuity, environmental synergy, and workforce engagement as key drivers for navigating energy-related hurdles innovatively. Drawing from real-life examples, Verma outlined strategies that prioritise accessible solutions and foster organizational inclusivity, complementing high-capital technological interventions.

Phahmee Ahanaf Khalid, a carbon accounting expert and co-founder of Eco Thinkers, delved deep into the mechanisms of carbon accounting for businesses. His elucidation of the meticulous process, from boundary establishment to target setting aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), underscored the indispensability of accurate carbon accounting. By emphasising emission hotspot identification and strategic mitigation efforts, Khalid underscored the imperative of robust data collection methods and precise calculations in achieving sustainability objectives.

Professor Yodaly Sierra-Rubio, founder of Eco2wallet, concluded the webinar by envisioning the future landscape of carbon and corporate sustainability disclosure. Her call for transparent, valuable, and narratively compelling disclosures resonated with attendees, urging businesses to embrace AI-based tools for carbon assessment and remain abreast of regulatory developments. Professor Sierra-Rubio's advocacy for engaging, story-driven sustainability reports highlighted the transformative potential of compelling narratives in inspiring organizational momentum towards ESG goals.

The webinar provided attendees with a wealth of insights and actionable strategies for navigating the ESG terrain effectively. Eco Thinkers reaffirms its commitment to supporting organizations in harnessing the transformative power of ESG, serving as a beacon of expertise in advancing ethical and strategic sustainability practices.