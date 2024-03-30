IUB basketball team secures 2nd place in Nepal tournament

30 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) basketball team marked a significant milestone by securing the runners-up position in a prestigious basketball tournament held in Nepal.

This event, spanning from March 8-12, 2024, marked IUB's first foray into international competitions, where they competed against teams from across the South Asian region.

IUB's basketball squad comprised Intishar Mostafa Chowdhury, graduate student at the Department of Media & Communication; Taifur Uddin and Ahasan Ameer Khan, undergraduate students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; and Mohammed Iftakhar Uddin, undergraduate student from the Department of Accounting. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Their journey began at the Nepal Basketball Association Open 3x3 Tournament, where they faced and triumphed over Timeout A, Shankardev A, and Nagarjuna. The tournament was a showcase of talent from countries such as India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Bhutan. Bhim Singh Gurung, President of the Nepal Basketball Association, along with Nepali actor Anoop Bikram Shahi, lauded the IUB team for their outstanding performance.

Following their success in the 3x3 tournament, the IUB team advanced to the Nepal-Bangladesh University Cup 2024, where they competed against five teams from Nepali universities. Particularly notable was the match against Aims International College, which IUB won 54-36. The final against Times International College was a closely contested affair, ending in a 56-51 scoreline, placing IUB in the runners-up position.

The IUB team, led by Coach Shawn Chowdhury and comprising four skilled players, received guidance and support from Sadhish Pradhan, Captain of Nepal's National Basketball Team, enhancing their performance throughout the tournament.

IUB extends its gratitude to the Nepal Basketball Association, Mr. Sharad Bista, country coordinator of 3x3, and the Tribhuvan University Authority for their hospitality and support, making the team's visit to Nepal a memorable experience.

