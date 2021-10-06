CUET to reopen halls for honours, master’s students from 20 October

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 07:50 pm
06 October, 2021, 07:56 pm

CUET to reopen halls for honours, master’s students from 20 October

Mohammad Rashedul Islam, public relation officer of CUET, confirmed the news

The academic council of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have decided to reopen residential halls for Master's and Honours final-year students from 20 October on condition of taking at least one dose of Covid-19 jab.  

Mohammad Rashedul Islam, public relation officer of CUET, confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Rashedul Islam said, "Final year students will move to their respective halls showing their valid Identity Cards and vaccine card from October 20."

Students, who are still unable to take vaccine, have been urged to provide information including birth certificate at Student Welfare Office of the university.

The suspended exams of various departments will be started from 28 October.

Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, vice-chancellor and president of the academic aouncil of CUET, presided over the meeting.

Professor Dr Farook-uz-Zaman Chowdhury, register (additional duty) and members of the Academic Council of CUET were present at the meeting. 

