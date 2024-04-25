Cuet closed indefinitely, students asked to vacate halls as protests continue

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:06 pm

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 06:06 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) authorities have announced the closure of the institution indefinitely amid protests by students over the death of their two classmates in a road accident.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the Cuet Academic Council today (25 April) afternoon.

In the meeting, authorities have ordered all male students to vacate the halls by this afternoon, and female students are instructed to leave by 10am tomorrow.

Angered by this decision, protesting students locked the vice-chancellor's office and set fire to one of the two buses confiscated by them.

Talking to The Business Standard, Rezaul Karim, director of Cuet's Student Welfare Department, said, "Students have been protesting since morning by blocking the road. The administration attempted to pacify them but failed. 

"Following this decision, enraged students set fire to a bus. The situation on campus remains tense. We are awaiting further decisions from the VC.

"Security forces deployed to maintain order," he added.

On 22 April, Shanto Saha and Taufiq Hossain, both from the civil engineering department of Cuet, lost their lives in a motorcycle collision with a bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan.

