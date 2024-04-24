Bus driver that killed 2 Cuet students arrested; students continue demo

Bangladesh

UNB
24 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

Bus driver that killed 2 Cuet students arrested; students continue demo

Meanwhile, the students of Cuet blocked the road protesting the death of two fellows for the 3rd consecutive day today

UNB
24 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Police have arrested the driver of the bus involved in a road crash that cost the lives of two Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) students on Monday (22 April).

Driver Md Tazul Islam was arrested from the Kotwali area of Chattogram city on Wednesday afternoon, Chattogram District Additional Superintendent (district special branch) Abu Tayeb Mohammad Arif Hossain said.

The driver hails from Uttar Ghatchek area of Rangunia municipality of Chattogram, police said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the students of Cuet blocked the road protesting the death of two fellows for the 3rd consecutive day today.

Around 9:00am, they took position on the road in front of Cuet placing tree trunks on the road and setting fire to the tyres to press home their demand for a safe road.

Two Cuet students — Shanto Saha, a third-year student and Tawfiq Hasan, a second-year student of Civil engineering department, died when a bus of "Shah Amanat Paribahan" hit a motorbike on Chattogram-Kaptai road at Zianagar in Rangunia upazila on Monday.

As soon as the news spread, some Cuet students vandalised three buses and set one more on fire on that day.

A 7-member committee has been formed headed by Additional District Magistrate AKM Golam Morshed Khan of Chittagong district administration to investigate the accident.

Besides, the district administration assured to give Tk10 lakh to the families of the two students.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) / Safe road

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

10h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

1h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

2h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

35m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

4h | Videos