Bus driver that killed 2 Cuet students arrested; students continue demo

Police have arrested the driver of the bus involved in a road crash that cost the lives of two Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) students on Monday (22 April).

Driver Md Tazul Islam was arrested from the Kotwali area of Chattogram city on Wednesday afternoon, Chattogram District Additional Superintendent (district special branch) Abu Tayeb Mohammad Arif Hossain said.

The driver hails from Uttar Ghatchek area of Rangunia municipality of Chattogram, police said.

Meanwhile, the students of Cuet blocked the road protesting the death of two fellows for the 3rd consecutive day today.

Around 9:00am, they took position on the road in front of Cuet placing tree trunks on the road and setting fire to the tyres to press home their demand for a safe road.

Two Cuet students — Shanto Saha, a third-year student and Tawfiq Hasan, a second-year student of Civil engineering department, died when a bus of "Shah Amanat Paribahan" hit a motorbike on Chattogram-Kaptai road at Zianagar in Rangunia upazila on Monday.

As soon as the news spread, some Cuet students vandalised three buses and set one more on fire on that day.

A 7-member committee has been formed headed by Additional District Magistrate AKM Golam Morshed Khan of Chittagong district administration to investigate the accident.

Besides, the district administration assured to give Tk10 lakh to the families of the two students.