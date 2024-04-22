Two CUET students killed in road accident on Chattogram-Kaptai Road

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 10:23 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two students from Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries in an accident with a bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan on the Chattogram-Kaptai road today (22 April).

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm in Jianagar area of Rangunia Upazila.

The deceased, identified as Shanta Saha (23) and Md Taufiq Hossain (22), were on a motorcycle when they collided with a bus plying the Chattogram-Kaptai route, said Fazlur Rahman, deputy director (Public Relations) of CUET.

The incident has sparked outrage among CUET students, who have seized four buses belonging to Shah Amanat Paribahan.

Shanta Saha, a 20th batch student of the Civil Engineering Department, is the son of Kajal Saha of Narsingdi.

Md Taufiq Hossain, a 21st batch student of the same department, is the son of Mohammad Delwar hailing from the New College Road area of Sudharam upazila in Noakhali.

The injured was identified as Zakaria Himu, a 2nd-year student ('21 batch) of the same department.

Local residents rescued the injured students and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Despite efforts to save them, both Shanta and Taufiq succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector Abu Syed of Rangunia Police Station confirmed the details of the accident, stating that the bus involved had been seized and brought to the police station for further investigation.

CUET Deputy Director (PR) Fazlur Rahman said Shanta Saha's remains were at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, while Taufiq's body was at Evercare Hospital.

"The process of legal formalities will precede the handover of their bodies to their respective families", he added.

Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim, director of the Student Welfare Department, expressed deep regret over the incident.

He promised that a thorough investigation would be conducted, and necessary steps would be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

