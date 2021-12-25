EcoVation Bangladesh gets Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 12:54 pm

"EcoVation Bangladesh" has been awarded the "Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021" in the 'Climate and Innovation' category on 20 December.

The Center for Research and Information (CRI) organized the award, which recognises outstanding contribution of youths in the development of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq, also trustee of CRI, handed over the award to Shanjidul Alam, founder and executive director of EcoVation Bangladesh. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also present virtually on the occasion as the chief guest. 

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Information and Technology Adviser to the Prime Minister was present in the programme virtually too. 

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Member of Parliament Nahim Razzak, Mashrafe Bin Mortuza and others were present on the occasion.

This year, more than 700 social development organisations from all over the country participated and out of them, 15 organisations were declared winners in five categories by the jury board.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman, former Bangladesh national team captain Mashrafe bin Mortuza, Mofidul Haque, a heroic freedom fighter, and other prominent citizens of the country was on the jury board of Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021.

While receiving the award, Shanjidul Alam said, "I am very proud to receive the Joy Bangla Youth Award as a youth from Chittagong. I am dedicating this award to those young innovators who are solving many socio-economic problems of the country through innovation and contributing to development."

EcoVation is an innovation-driven social enterprise. So far, they have illuminated the lives of 90,000 people with volunteer-made solar lamps and streetlights entirely free-of-cost.

