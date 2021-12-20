Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 starts with national anthem

The Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 programme started with the national anthem at of Sheikh Hasina National Youth Center in Savar on Monday (20 December) afternoon.

Welcoming the initiative of the youth who have come forward to build the country, Young Bangla, an initiative of the Center for Research and Information (CRI), has been conducting this programme since 2014.

15 organisations are going to get this award which will give the highest recognition to the youth. Recorded speeches of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy will be aired during the programme.

Radwan Mujib, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a trustee of the CRI, will confer the awards.

The vibrance of this year's JBYA resonates with the 50th year of the country's independence.

Named after the fiery wartime slogan Joy Bangla that united the nation against the occupation forces of Pakistan 50 years ago, Joy Bangla Youth Award is conferred every two years on the youths who are changing the social paradigm by working in different parts of the country – even in remote areas.

Young Bangla took a strict safety measures against the infectious coronavirus while organising the ceremony. As the country's young changemakers converged on the Joy Bangla Youth Award venue on Monday, they, along with the guests, had to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test.

The organiser made the seating arrangement for 160 guests with a minimum distance of 2.5 feet between two guests.

The event is taking place on the ground of Sheikh Hasina National Youth Center in Savar on Monday. Though Joy Bangla Youth Award 2018 was hosted at the auditorium of the same center, this time the playground with a wider space has been chosen to ensure safety from the coronavirus.

The Business Standard is the media partner of the event.