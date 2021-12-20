Joy Bangla Youth Award ceremony sets precedence in Covid safety measures

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 03:58 pm

Joy Bangla Youth Award ceremony sets precedence in Covid safety measures

As the country's young changemakers converged on the Joy Bangla Youth Award venue on Monday afternoon they, along with the guests, had to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 03:58 pm
Picture: Screengrab
Picture: Screengrab

While the concern for hygiene is falling with the dwindling number of Covid-19 cases registered across the country, Young Bangla makes a difference by taking strict safety measures against the infectious virus while organissing the Joy Bangla Youth Award ceremony.

As the country's young changemakers converged on the Joy Bangla Youth Award venue on Monday (20 December), they, along with the guests, had to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test.

The organisers made the seating arrangement for 160 guests with a minimum distance of 2.5 feet between two guests.

The event is taking place on the ground of Sheikh Hasina National Youth Center in Savar.

Though Joy Bangla Youth Award 2018 was hosted at the auditorium of the same center, this time the playground with a wider space has been chosen to ensure safety from the coronavirus.

This year the hype of the Joy Bangla Youth Award is on full blast as it is made to coincide with the country's 50th year of independence whose watchword was the slogan Joy Bangla.

Recorded speeches of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy will be aired during the programme.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a trustee of the ruling Awami League's research wing Centre for Research & Information (CRI), will hand over the award to 15 youth-led organisations, recognising their contribution to their communities.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of CRI, has been awarding the youths who spearheaded social changes in different parts of the country, even in remote areas.

This year Young Bangla has received entries from a total of 750 youth-led organizations, out of which 31 were primarily nominated. Among them, 15 will finally claim the award.

