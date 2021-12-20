15 organisations clinch ‘Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021’

Amid strict safety measures against the Covid-19, Young Bangla handed over the 'Joy Bangla Youth Award', the country's best recognition for young change makers, to 15 youth-led organisations for the social changes they spearheaded.

As the country's young visionaries converged on the "Joy Bangla Youth Award" venue on Monday (20 December), they, along with the guests, had to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test.

The organiser made the seating arrangement for 160 guests with a minimum distance of 2.5 feet between two guests.

The event took place on the ground of Sheikh Hasina National Youth Centre in Savar on Monday. Though 'Joy Bangla Youth Award 2018' was hosted at the auditorium of the same centre, this time the playground with a wider space was chosen to ensure safety from Coronavirus.

This year the hype of the 'Joy Bangla Youth Award' was on full blast as it was made to coincide with the country's 50th year of independence; the watchword was the slogan "Joy Bangla".

Recorded speeches of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy were aired during the event. Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a trustee of the ruling Awami League's research wing Centre for Research & Information (CRI), handed over the award to 15 youth-led organisations, recognising their contribution to their communities.

Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of CRI, has been awarding the youths who spearheaded social changes in different parts of the country, even in remote areas. A couple of past awardees, equipped with the grooming and networking provided by JBYA, later achieved international recognition.

This year Young Bangla received entries from a total of 750 youth-led organisations, out of which 31 were primarily nominated. Among them, 15 finally claimed the award.

Here is a glimpse into the activities of the youths that turned around their communities-

Organisation Name: Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF)

Applicant's Name: Amiya Prapan Chakraborty (Arka)

After its establishment in 2000, Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation (DYDF) has been working for the last 21 years for youth empowerment and better Bangladesh through various social activities. DYDF has expanded their activities across 44 districts and reached to help out about half a million people with the help of 48,000 youth volunteers. DYDF is working for marginalised people and minority rights.

Organisation Name: The Tech Academy

Applicant's Name: Mohammed Shams Jabber

The Tech Academy was founded in 2013 to gamify the education system. They are focused on nurturing kids aged 8 to 16 and leading them for the '4th Industrial Revolution' by teaching futuristic technology skills, such as animation, coding, game development, and robotics. Benefiting 1000+ students, The Tech Academy is the first-ever Bangladeshi school to open its international operations in Jakarta and San Francisco. They have represented Bangladesh on many global platforms.

Organisation Name: Asmani Jubo nari Foundation

Applicant's Name: Shirin Akther Asa

Asmani Jubo Nari Foundation has been working as an organisation for adolescent girls and young women since 2016. The founder herself is a child-marriage survivor. Since then she has been working and successfully stopped 294 child-marriages. The foundation is not only limited to awareness-raising, rather building capacity of women and making them established as entrepreneurs through training, workshop and work engagement so that they can be capable enough to stand against all discrimination, deprivation, inequality and gender-based violence. They have trained about 2,595 women on tailoring. They have also established a sanitary napkin producing factory of their own in the community which is helping at least 36 girls and young women to make their livelihood. They supply sanitary napkins to 5 schools. During the pandemic, they engaged more than 100 women and girls to meet their financial issues. They also distributed free masks, sanitizers and sanitary napkins to more than 5000 poor girls and women in the community.

Organisation Name: Amal Foundation

Applicant's Name: Esrat Karim

Amal Foundation started its journey in 2014 and since then it has been working in the remote Char areas of Bangladesh ensuring better livelihood, healthcare and quality education for vulnerable communities. Currently, Amal works with more than 52,000 beneficiaries in different villages of Bangladesh. Through their social business Azowa, they are generating income and getting social recognition. Azowa is generating $52,000 yearly and making sure women have social recognition and voice. Amal Foundation also has 3 pre-schools running for marginalised children. The founder was recognised by the "Forbes under-30 Asia".

Organisation Name: Third EYE

Applicant's Name: Masrur Ishraq

Third-EYE started its journey in 2019 with the slogan "Share the Responsibility". It is a voluntary organisation that deals with all problems of visually impaired students. They help such students by supplying university-level audiobooks or class records, arranging computer training, debate sessions, pronunciation training, and other vocational and personal skill development projects. They also help them find stenographers during their exams. Till now they have helped more than 400 visually impaired persons to make their lives easier.

Organisation Name: EcoVation Bangladesh

Applicant's Name: Sanjidul Alam Seban Shaan

EcoVation Bangladesh (formerly "Liter of Light Bangladesh") is a research and innovation-based social enterprise. Since its establishment in 2015, they have impacted 1, 50,000 lives with their innovation-focused volunteering approach. They helped about 90,000 people including Rohingya refugees with their volunteer-made water bottle lamp, bamboo bottle solar lamp, and streetlights. 3,000 underprivileged youths became solar engineers with their training. They installed 20+ solar-powered water purification systems free-of-cost that ensured clean water to more than 50,000 people, and trained hundreds of women on reusable pad making. Their renewable energy and green skill projects helped to reduce 3,250 metric tons of carbon emissions in Bangladesh and saved more than Tk3 crore in energy costs of their beneficiaries. They also have an anti- plastic project and awareness campaigns to achieve their goals.

Organisation Name: Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

Applicant's Name: Giridhar Dey

Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro is a non-profit, voluntary organisation that aims at the socio-cultural development of the society. Since its establishment in 2016, it has been trying to create a digital archive of national history and culture and prevent the distortion of historical information. This platform is trying to protest against the communal violence and anti-independence forces. They have a collection of about 70,000 rare photos and are planning to initiate a 'Digital Museum' in the near future. They have almost 1.1 million followers on social media and their average reach is almost 1 lakh per post. They have arranged some live shows on the topic of liberation war and others as well. Alongside these, they are also working for social welfare.

Organisation Name: Steps Ahead

Applicant's Name: Shahana Afrin Dina

Steps Ahead was established in 2018 with the aim to work for the people of the coastal zone. Along with awareness-raising on gynecological health complexities and hygiene kits distribution programmes, they are leading several social-scientific innovation projects and conducting studies on salinity, migration, women and children's vulnerability. They are working for the marginalised population of coastal areas through MHM awareness-raising and 'hygiene kits' distribution programmes, training and development programmes (handicraft making, sewing, graphics designing), empowerment programmes (a project is running called home-factory where a female can engage themselves in income-generating activities from their home by making environment-friendly products) and education grant programmes especially for coastal youths.

Organisation Name: Moner School

Applicant's Name: Fairooz Faizah Beether

Moner School started off in 2018 as the first-ever Youth-led Mental health and wellbeing platform for the Youth. Initially, they started working with people aged 18-35, with time it has been diversified and is now for people aged 14 to 50. They provide counselling sessions to mass people, educate and equip them with mental health toolkits, emotional wellbeing literacy through training and workshops. In 2019, they organised the country's biggest workshop on "Mental Health Toolkit" at Khulna University with 130 young people. They have reached 11, 000 youths who contribute towards creating a non-judgmental community to share thoughts and problems and they are the pioneers of this. They have representatives in 35+ educational institutions to operate in those institutions, making a greater network throughout Bangladesh.

Organisation Name: TransEnd

Applicant's Name: Lamea Tanjin Tanha

TransEnd started its journey in 2018. It is a youth-led non-profit organisation which aims to bridge the gap between the transgender, hijra and gender-diverse community and the mainstream community through education, training, healthcare, employment and entrepreneurship. They arranged various online and offline sensitisation programmes, skill-development workshops, and awareness-building campaigns through which 345000+ general people have been sensitised, 185+ marginalised hijra people got skilled in different subjects and 124+ trans people have joined in mainstream jobs.

Organisation Name: Reflective Teens

Applicant's Name: Yusuf Ibne Yakub Munna

Reflective Teens was established in 2013 and over the last 8 years it has affiliated with many institutions around the world which includes organisations from the UK, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Bhutan. This organisation has influenced over 100,000 creative teenagers. Being an organisation started by a teenager, it aims to bring out and incubate creativity to the fullest of this budding generation. It has successfully managed to catch attention both in the national and international arena.

Organisation Name: GenLab

Applicant's Name: Ratul Dev

Since 2015 Genlab has demonstrated core focus on 3 thematic areas. Peace and diversity are one of their core areas of work. They have reached more than 300, 000 people through their advocacy programmes on religious and communal harmony that pitched for social peace. They are also working in the area of climate change. Peace Caravan is one of their latest initiatives, which is an urban art and campaign-based programme to inspire and educate urban youths and professionals to adapt to inclusive and peaceful community living through means of art and digital presence.

Organisation Name: Diner Alo Hijra Unnyon Mohila Songstha

Applicant's Name: Abu Hasan (joyta Poly)

Diner Alo Hijra Unnyon Mohila Songstha is an organisation led by the transgender community of the Rajshahi division. It was established in 2002 and work with the aim of creating an inclusive society with non-discriminatory and accepting attitude in the context of Bangladesh. They are advocating among students and teachers to enable a hijra child to continue his/her studies in a mainstream educational institute. This organisation has been providing training to the transgender to become self-dependent. They have influenced many hijra who have now become entrepreneurs. They are also trying to arrange jobs for them. Alongside the transgender community, they also assist marginalised people (women, disabled, and aged) to get enlisted in social safety net programmes. They have almost 900 direct beneficiaries.

Organisation Name: Bangladesh Tea Community Student Youth Council

Applicant's Name: Rigan Kumar Kanu

After its establishment in 2014, this organisation is working in the tea state region of Habiganj- near the border of Bangladesh. They started its battle against the drug addiction of locals by raising awareness through presentations, campaigns, leaflets and posters. They organise quiz competitions and encourage students to carry forward their studies. They are providing guidance related to university admission tests, accommodation and food support to candidates, helping them by raising funds for university admissions, giving free computer training to help the youths in pursuing their dream of higher studies and employment.

Organisation Name: Medhabi Kallyan Sangstha (MKS)

Applicant's Name: Md. Nurul Alam

Medhabi Kallyan Sangstha (MKS) was established in 2012 to help under-privileged students who face hurdles to continue their studies due to financial restraints. This organisation provides food, clothing, scholarships (monetary help) among the poor students of the Chillmaria and Kurigram region. Besides, his team provides extra lessons and guidance to early grade students. So far, 14 students have got the opportunity to study in public universities including DU, RUET, Begum Rokeya, BU, Haji Danesh University, Khulna Agricultural University and 5 students in government nursing institutes through incentive scholarships. They have also facilitated 2 girls to get enrolled in BKSP. MKS has helped about 376 students to continue their studies in different phases.