EC starts distributing election materials to polling centers
The Election Commission has commenced the distribution of election materials, including the ballot boxes, to polling centres across the country in preparation for the national election scheduled for tomorrow.
Nevertheless, the ballot papers will only be dispatched to the polling stations on the morning of the election day.
In remote and hilly areas, the ballot papers will be sent a day prior to facilitate the polling stations there.
This morning, The Business Standard correspondents visited multiple polling centres in the capital and observed presiding officers gathering at school premises early in the day to collect vital materials.
The upcoming election will involve a total of 42,025 polling centres.
Previously, Election Commission (EC) officials said that the returning officers have been instructed to store the ballot papers under double lock in the treasury branch of the district commissioner's office.
As per EC guidelines, the designated representative appointed by the returning officer—either the district election officer or the assistant commissioner—will retrieve the ballot papers from the designated printing presses.
They are required to use covered vans for the transportation of ballot papers.