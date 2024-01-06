EC starts distributing election materials to polling centers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 02:59 pm

The Election Commission has commenced the distribution of election materials, including the ballot boxes, to polling centres across the country in preparation for the national election scheduled for tomorrow.

Nevertheless, the ballot papers will only be dispatched to the polling stations on the morning of the election day.

Ballot boxes delivered at Willes Little Flower School and College in Shantinagar, designated for Dhaka-8 constituency voters&#039; polling. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Ballot boxes delivered at Willes Little Flower School and College in Shantinagar, designated for Dhaka-8 constituency voters' polling. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

In remote and hilly areas, the ballot papers will be sent a day prior to facilitate the polling stations there.

Stringent security accompanies the transportation of ballot boxes into the polling booth. photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Stringent security accompanies the transportation of ballot boxes into the polling booth. photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

This morning, The Business Standard correspondents visited multiple polling centres in the capital and observed presiding officers gathering at school premises early in the day to collect vital materials.

Essential materials ready for 7 January election. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

The upcoming election will involve a total of 42,025 polling centres.

Previously, Election Commission (EC) officials said that the returning officers have been instructed to store the ballot papers under double lock in the treasury branch of the district commissioner's office. 

Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

As per EC guidelines, the designated representative appointed by the returning officer—either the district election officer or the assistant commissioner—will retrieve the ballot papers from the designated printing presses.

They are required to use covered vans for the transportation of ballot papers.

