23 parties go home empty-handed

Ballot box at Darus Salam Government Primary School polling station under Dhaka-14 constituency at around 12:45pm on election day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof/TBS

Among the 28 political parties that contested in the 12th national polls, 23 did not win any seat even though the ruling Awami League conceded several seats for them.

The 23 parties fielded 894 candidates in the national election yesterday.

Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), which announced to be the opposition in the election, did not win any seats.

Out of 1,533 candidates contesting from 28 parties, 639 candidates of 5 parties got seats.

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju lost the Pirojpur-2 election against independent candidate Mahiuddin Maharaj.

This marks the first time Manju has lost a national election, having contested seven times previously.

Mohiuddin Maharaj, district Awami League joint general secretary and former Zilla Parishad chairman, once served Manju as his personal assistant.

For JaPa (Manju), success in national elections typically relies on the performance of its key figure, Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, particularly in Pirojpur-2. His home constituency covers Bhandaria, Kawkhali, and Zianagar upazilas.

Since its establishment in 2001, the party has secured more than one seat only once, in the 2014 national election boycotted by major opposition parties, including the BNP.

Jatiyo Party (JaPa) fielded candidates in 13 seats. All of whom lost this vote.

Trinamool BNP fielded 135 candidates with the "golden fibre" symbol. They always said they will be the opposition in the polls. But all candidates lost.

The party's Chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury contested in Sylhet-6 and lost to AL candidate Nurul Islam Nahid. Party Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandkar also contested on Narayanganj-1 and lost.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement contested 56 seats but everyone lost. They also announced they would be the main opposition party.

Another new party, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), contested 79 seats with "ektara" symbol but couldn't secure a win.

Krishak Sramik Janata League fielded candidates in 30 seats and could not win any seats.

Party Chairman Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique lost to Awami League candidate Anupam Shahjahan Joy from Tangail-8.

The other parties with no win are – Zaker Party, National People's Party (NPP), Bangladesh Congress, Bangladesh Sanskritik Muktijot, Bangladesh Nationalist Front, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Islami Oikya Jote, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, Gano Front, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (Motin), Ganatantri Party, Gonoforum, Bangladesh National Awami Party (Muzaffar), Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal and Bangladesh Muslim League-BML.

Most candidates lost their security deposit.

3 parties win 1 seat each

In this election, the AL withdrew its candidates by giving concessions on two seats for the Bangladesh Workers Party. But only the heavyweight candidate for Barishal-2 and Chairman of the party Rashed Khan Menon won in one of the seats. He was elected after defeating independent candidate AK Faizul Haque.

The party's other candidate Fazle Hossain Badsha of Rajshahi-2 lost to independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman.

The AL also withdrew three seats for Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) but won only one.

Bogura-4 candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen won against independent candidate Ziaul Haque.

Party President Hasanul Haq Inu lost the election in Kushtia-2 seat by a margin of 5,000 votes with 36,731 in total and the winning independent candidate Md Qamarul Arefin got 41,292 votes.

Besides, Lakshmipur-4 candidate Mosharraf Hossain lost his seat to an independent candidate Md Abdullah.

Bangladesh Kallyan Party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim won Cox's Bazar-1 seat.