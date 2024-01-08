All JaPa candidates in Brahmanbaria lose security deposits

All four Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidates in Brahmanbaria lost their security deposits after failing to secure one-eighth of the total votes in their constituencies.

Shahanul Karim in Brahmanbaria-1, Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan in Brahmanbaria-2, Mobarak Hossain in Brahmanbaria-5, and Amzad Hossain in Brahmanbaria-6—all candidates fielded by JaPa — couldn't attain the required vote share, resulting in the loss of their security bonds.

However, the Party had not fielded any candidates in Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijaynagar) and Brahmanbaria-4 (Kasba and Akhaura).

The district magistrate and returning officer of Brahmanbaria Habibur Rahman explained that to contest in the election, a candidate needs to provide a security bond of Tk20,000 for each constituency where they stand.

"If a candidate fails to secure at least one-eighth of the total votes cast in a seat, their security deposit gets ceased," the DM and returning officer said.

In Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar), among a total of 137,910 votes cast, the JaPa candidate Shahanul Karim received only 204 votes. Failing to secure even one-eighth of the votes, he lost his security deposit.

However, even though Shahanul Karim campaigned a few days, later the JaPa leader unofficially withdrew just before the election and he had expressed support for independent candidate Sayed AK Ekramuzzaman.

In Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj), the JaPa additional general secretary Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan also lost his security deposit despite the ruling party Awami League refrained from fielding their candidate in that constituency.

Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan only received 3,408 votes - less than one-eighth of the votes cast – out of a total of 150,940 votes.

Among the remaining two seats, Mobarak Hossain, the JaPa candidate for Brahmanbaria-5 (Nabinagar), received 3,378 votes out of a total of 176,873 votes.

In Brahmanbaria-6 (Bancharampur), the candidate Amzad Hossain received only 2,817 votes out of 200,970 votes.

Both JaPa candidates failed to secure the necessary one-eighth share, resulting in the seizure of their security deposits by the Election Commission.

"Our candidates supported Awami League and independent candidates in three of the parties. You journalists have seen the voting scenario across the country. You can understand what happened," said Nasir Uddin, the party's district wing secretary in Brahmanbaria.