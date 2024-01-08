5 candidates of 2 Sylhet seats demand re-election alleging 'irregularities and rigging'

Five candidates, who contested for two Sylhet constituencies and lost to boat candidates, have demanded re-elections, citing irregularities and alleged vote rigging during yesterday’s national polls. Photo: Collected

Five candidates, who contested for two Sylhet constituencies and lost to boat candidates, have demanded re-elections, citing irregularities and alleged vote rigging during yesterday's national polls.

Gano Forum candidate Mokabbir Khan, JaPa candidate Yahia Chowdhury, Independent candidate Muhibur Rahman, Trinamool BNP's Mohammad Abdur Rob spoke in a joint conference while Sylhet-3's independent Ihteshamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal spoke in a different briefing this afternoon and said they would approach the court if necessary to press home the demand to have the current results cancelled.

Independent candidate Muhibur Rahman said, "The election was a complete farce. We have been deceived into believing the words of the prime minister and the Election Commission. It was not [a proper] election on Sunday, so we were forced to boycott the polls around noon on the election day due to widespread irregularities, including assault of our agents, forced expulsion, the centres being taken over and other incidents.

"Later, at around 2:00pm, four of us held a press conference and gave an official speech. We all reject Sunday's polls and results for the Sylhet-2 seat and demand re-election. We will consult with our lawyer and approach the High Court in a day or two. We will continue the movement along with the people," he said.

Meanwhile, Gono Forum's Mokabbir said, "We have been assured by various levels of government and the Election Commission that the 12th JS polls will be free and fair. But their words and actions did not match. They gave us a farcical election."

Also speaking on the occasion, Jatiyo Party's Yahya Chowdhury alleged that AL supporters locked him in a centre and rigged votes.

"I repeatedly called officials of the EC and administration but did not get any help. I was locked for about two hours. After that we decided to boycott the vote. Our agents were not allowed to enter many centres by 'boat' candidates' supporters… I myself did not vote after seeing the farce.

7 pull out in Sylhet, boycotting election, alleging irregularities

On Sunday (7 January), four candidates boycotted the election together in Sylhet-2. They are Gano Forum candidate Mokabbir Khan, independent candidate Muhibur Rahman, JaPa candidate Yahia Chowdhury and Trinamool BNP's Mohammad Abdur Rob.

There is no fair environment for voting in Sylhet-2 constituency, they said at a briefing yesterday around 1:30pm. They also alleged that Awami League activists were openly threatening their agents with firearms.

In Sylhet-4, Trinamool BNP candidate Abul Hossain, a former MP, announced his boycott of the election.

In a video message, he alleged widespread irregularities, fake votes, expulsion of agents from the poll centres, and bias of the administration as reasons for his boycott.

Abul was contesting AL candidate Imran Ahmed, who is also the Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

In Sylhet-3, JaPa's Atiqur Rahman and independent Ihteshamul Haque Chowdhury Dulal also withdrew. Dulal at a press briefing alleged that his agents were assaulted and threatened at two polling stations.