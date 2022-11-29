EC officials announce work abstention to retain NID services

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

EC officials announce work abstention to retain NID services

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:59 pm
EC officials announce work abstention to retain NID services

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) Officers Association has announced that they will go on work abstention to press their demand of retaining the national identity card (NID) services at the commission

If no steps are taken about this by 4 December, they will wear black badges from the 5th and go on a half day strike from 8 December, the association informed in a letter sent on Tuesday (29 November) to the EC secretary and the chief election commissioner.

In the letter the EC officials also urged the commission to take steps in filling vacant posts in the EC and give approval to ensure logistical support from the government for the EVM project.

Speaking with the newsmen, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said, "Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association informed us of the decisions they took in their meeting held on 26 November."

The association will also forward their demands to the relevant ministry departments gradually, he added.

Terming the issue of NID an official decision, the EC Secretary said that the Commission has already clarified its position.

"We have to implement what the government will implement. The officials of the association have also agreed with it," he said.

The government has recently decided to transfer to the home ministry the National Identity Registration wing that had been under the EC since 2006. The EC has objected to the take-over.

Meanwhile, a new law is under way to bring the NID job under the Security Services of the home ministry.

Earlier, the Cabinet division sent a letter to the EC to hand over the NID services. In response the Commission wrote a counter letter highlighting the benefits of keeping the NID under its control.

Regarding the filling of the vacant posts, he said, the Election Commission will definitely take the initiative to fill the vacant posts.

About the logistics support for the EVM project, Jahangir Alam said that a project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission.

Top News

NID card / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

9h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

11h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

1h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

2h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

3h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he makes his World Cup debut for USA

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill