EC officials announce work abstention to retain NID services

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) Officers Association has announced that they will go on work abstention to press their demand of retaining the national identity card (NID) services at the commission

If no steps are taken about this by 4 December, they will wear black badges from the 5th and go on a half day strike from 8 December, the association informed in a letter sent on Tuesday (29 November) to the EC secretary and the chief election commissioner.

In the letter the EC officials also urged the commission to take steps in filling vacant posts in the EC and give approval to ensure logistical support from the government for the EVM project.

Speaking with the newsmen, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said, "Bangladesh Election Commission Officers Association informed us of the decisions they took in their meeting held on 26 November."

The association will also forward their demands to the relevant ministry departments gradually, he added.

Terming the issue of NID an official decision, the EC Secretary said that the Commission has already clarified its position.

"We have to implement what the government will implement. The officials of the association have also agreed with it," he said.

The government has recently decided to transfer to the home ministry the National Identity Registration wing that had been under the EC since 2006. The EC has objected to the take-over.

Meanwhile, a new law is under way to bring the NID job under the Security Services of the home ministry.

Earlier, the Cabinet division sent a letter to the EC to hand over the NID services. In response the Commission wrote a counter letter highlighting the benefits of keeping the NID under its control.

Regarding the filling of the vacant posts, he said, the Election Commission will definitely take the initiative to fill the vacant posts.

About the logistics support for the EVM project, Jahangir Alam said that a project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission.