Open vote casting: Minister Farid asks EC to show leniency over polls code violation

Politics

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 05:20 pm
15 January, 2024, 05:20 pm

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan has asked the Election Commission (EC) to show leniency regarding his open vote casting in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, violating the electoral code of conduct.

"Even if this is a major crime, I said I am respectful to the law.  I ended my explanation with a request to look at it with a forgiving attitude. The commission said they will look into the matter. It is up to them now," he told reporters today after appearing in front of the commission. 

The minister, who won the election from Jamalpur-2, was show-caused by the EC on 11 January for openly casting and summoned him to the Nirbachon Bhaban to explain his actions.

Faridul also said, "The government, the law, the constitution- all of these exist. I am not above the law. No one is above the law. So as per the rules, they have asked me to appear in front of the Election Commission. I have appeared and I have explained my actions to the commission."

Responding to a question whether the Awami League is embarrassed for his action, he said, "No, the Awami League is not embarrassed. No one is embarrassed."

In response to the question whether it was a crime to vote openly, he said, "I have told you as much as I have told you. There is no scope to say more than that."

Openly casting a ballot is an offence under section-83 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO). 

The section says that if any candidate attending a polling station fails to maintain or aid in maintaining the secrecy of voting then they may be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and shall not be less than one year.

Before being appointed as the religious affairs minister this month, Faridul had been serving as a state minister of religious affairs after assuming office in 2020.

