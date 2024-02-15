Upazila parishad elections from 4 May, to be completed in four phases

The Election Commission (EC) has announced polls schedule for 344 upazila councils to be conducted in phases from 4 May to 25 May.

According to a list published Wednesday (14 February) on the EC website, the electoral process has been divided into four phases like previous years.

The first phase on 4 May will cover 108 upazilas, followed by the second phase on 11 May for 121 upazilas.

The third phase, set for 18 May, will include elections in 77 upazilas, and the final phase on 25 May will encompass 38 upazilas.

The commission will also announce dates for a few remaining upazilas in Khulna, Barishal, and Rajshahi divisions later, along with schedules for Sylhet and Chattogram regions.

This is the first upazila parishad election since 10 March 2019.