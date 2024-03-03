Parts of Narayanganj, adjacent areas to see 16hrs gas disruptions on Monday

Districts

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:29 am

Related News

Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected
Gas stoves. Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will be suspended for 16 hours starting 8:00am tomorrow (4 March) till 12:00am in various parts of Narayanganj and adjacent areas due to emergency repair works on the gas pipeline. 

According to the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, this outage will affect residential, commercial, and industrial consumers connected to the 140 PSIG distribution line from Godnail Valve Station to Post Office Road and from Post Office Road to Panchabati Mor.

The areas facing disruption include Godnail, Enayetnagar, Bou Bazar, Lucky Bazar, Hajiganj, Kayempur, Fatullah, Sastapur, and the vicinity of the jail area.

The disruption will also affect the route from Haziganj Mor through Shibu Market to Post Office Road, impacting neighbourhoods such as Panchabati, Masdair, Isdair, Chashara, Khanpur, Killarpul, Talla, Kutubail, Dharmaganj, Takkarmath, Pagla, Chitashal, and the Kutubpur Union, including adjacent areas.

Dhaka Match, Senpur, Muktarpur, the Narayanganj BSCIC area, from Kashipur Union to via Panchabati, Dharmaganj, Shashongaon, Siddhirganj, Adamjee, Sahebpara, Mijmiji to Chittagong Road areas will also be affected from this gas outage.

Siddhirganj and Fatullah police stations, Munshiganj, and Narayanganj city vicinity may experience temporary disruptions or low pressure.

Titas Gas authorities apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titas is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.
 

