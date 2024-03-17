Titas Gas celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

17 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Titas Gas celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited chalked out different programmes to celebrate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2024 on Sunday. 

Managing Director Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Mollah laid a wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed at the company's head office in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

Senior officials of the company and Officers' Welfare Association leaders were also present.

On the occasion of National Children's Day 2024, painting, quiz competition and essay competition on "Childhood and Political Biography of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman" was organised among the students of Titas Gas Adarsha High School. 

Besides, five meritorious students of the school were given a financial grant of Tk5,000. 
 

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company

