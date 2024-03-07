Titas Gas observes historic 7 March Speech of Bangabandhu

Titas Gas observes historic 7 March Speech of Bangabandhu

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company observed the Historic 7th March speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and solemnity.

Officials of the company placed floral wreath to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman today (7 March) at Petrobangla premises, reads a press release.

Higher officials of the company and leaders of Officers' Welfare Association were present among tohers.

On the occasion of the historic 7 March, Titas Gas Adarsha High School in Demra organised a discussion meeting and a quiz competition.

On this occasion, Titas Gas head office and various regional offices were decorated with colorful lights.
 

