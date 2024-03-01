Gas outage for 8 hours in parts of capital city Saturday

Gas supply will remain suspended for 8 hours from 1:30pm to 9:30pm on Saturday (1 March) in different areas of Dhaka city for emergency works in gas pipelines.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited all categories of consumers in areas, including Dhaka Cantonment, Banani DOHS, Arjatpars, and Shaheenbag will suffer the disruption.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period, the companysaid regretting for the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.

