Titas reports 42% loss in gas supplied to Munshiganj’s Gajaria due to illegal connections

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd is currently facing a 42% loss in gas supplied to Munshiganj's Gajaria owing to supply through 11,000 illegal connections in the upazila.

This was revealed during a public hearing at Petrobangla hall room in the capital on Wednesday.

Responding to a question during the hearing, Titas Managing Director Md Harunur Rashid Mollah said they were obstructed by the locals while launching a drive against illegal connections in Gajaria. "When we went on an operation to disconnect the illegal connections, the locals blocked the road."

He said the gas valve that controls the flow of gas in Gajaria has been closed on the recommendation of the local administration, resulting in supply disruption in the area.

To disconnect the illegal connections, he also sought the cooperation of the legitimate Titas subscribers in the area.

Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker said gas theft has been going on for a long time, acknowledging that employees have responsibilities in this regard.

"If any zone fails to curb systems loss, the officials of the zone will face deductions in their salaries," he warned.

Gas supply to Gajaria industrial zone in Munshiganj has remained suspended since 25 February, disrupting production in several industrial establishments in the area.

Meanwhile, 13 industrial companies wrote to the authorities concerned to ensure speedy supply of gas, said sources.

During the hearing, industry owners urged the authorities concerned to speed up gas supply in factories, facilitating smooth production.

Alamgir Akanda, general manager of Gazi Group, said, "If the supply of gas is not increased, we will be in dire straits. If we cannot continue production, we won't be able to pay salary and bonus [to employees] during Eid."

General manager (Administration) of Akbar Cotton Mills said due to lack of gas, factories in Bhaluka industrial zone are currently operating only at night.

"If this situation persists, it will be difficult to give salaries and bonuses [to employees] on Eid," he added.

Joint Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Mohammad Ilias Hossain, among others, was present during the hearing.