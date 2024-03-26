Titas Gas celebrates Independence Day

Titash Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited celebrated the country's 54th Independence and National Day with due diligence.

On the occasion, Titas Gas Managing Director Md Harunur Rashid Mollah paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath at his mural in the company's headquarters this morning, reads a press release.

At the time, the company's senior officers, Officers Welfare Association and CBA leaders were present.

The company also organised a painting and recitation competition among Titash Gas Ideal High School students and a prayer ceremony [Milad] to mark the day.