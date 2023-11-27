Chuadanga-1: Nomination-seeker's supporters come under attack allegedly by winners

Houses and offices of many supporters of Chuadanga-1 nomination seeker Dilip Kumar Agarwala allegedly came under attack by the nomination winner candidate in Chuadanga on Sunday.

The supporters of Dilip Kumar alleged that the office of the Chuadanga District Krishak League president was attacked and vandalized, houses and businesses offices of nine leaders, including the president of a union of Alamdanga upazila, also came under attack on Sunday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) of Chuadanga District Police Nazim Uddin Al Azad confirmed the information.

Dilip Kumar Agarwala, a member of the central industry and commerce affairs sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League, said that the leaders and activists of the boat symbol who got the nomination in Chuadanga-1 constituency are attacking his leaders and activists without any reason, vandalizing houses and offices, leaving several activists injured.

ASP Nazim Uddin Al Azad said that 4-5 chairs were vandalized in front of Awami League office in Mominpur of Chuadanga Sadar and it is true that two or three houses were also broken.

In Alamdanga, there were incidents of abuse and stone throwing during the procession.

Asked who committed the crime, the officer said that he came to know that 'the other group of Awami League' (who won the nomination) did it. Police and RAB are at the spot. The victims have been asked to take legal action.

The Chuadanga-1 nomination for AL this year remained unchanged, with sitting MP Solaiman Joarder.