Chuadanga-1: Nomination-seeker's supporters come under attack allegedly by winners

Districts

UNB
27 November, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:34 am

Related News

Chuadanga-1: Nomination-seeker's supporters come under attack allegedly by winners

UNB
27 November, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 09:34 am
Chuadanga-1: Nomination-seeker&#039;s supporters come under attack allegedly by winners

Houses and offices of many supporters of Chuadanga-1 nomination seeker Dilip Kumar Agarwala allegedly came under attack by the nomination winner candidate in Chuadanga on Sunday.

The supporters of Dilip Kumar alleged that the office of the Chuadanga District Krishak League president was attacked and vandalized, houses and businesses offices of nine leaders, including the president of a union of Alamdanga upazila, also came under attack on Sunday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops) of Chuadanga District Police Nazim Uddin Al Azad confirmed the information.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dilip Kumar Agarwala, a member of the central industry and commerce affairs sub-committee of Bangladesh Awami League, said that the leaders and activists of the boat symbol who got the nomination in Chuadanga-1 constituency are attacking his leaders and activists without any reason, vandalizing houses and offices, leaving several activists injured.

ASP Nazim Uddin Al Azad said that 4-5 chairs were vandalized in front of Awami League office in Mominpur of Chuadanga Sadar and it is true that two or three houses were also broken.

In Alamdanga, there were incidents of abuse and stone throwing during the procession.

Asked who committed the crime, the officer said that he came to know that 'the other group of Awami League' (who won the nomination) did it. Police and RAB are at the spot. The victims have been asked to take legal action.

The Chuadanga-1 nomination for AL this year remained unchanged, with sitting MP Solaiman Joarder. 

Bangladesh

Chuadanga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

2h | Panorama
In Barisal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka or other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly one-fifth of Dhaka dwellers are from Barisal division

2h | Panorama
China took a 99-year lease on Sri Lanka&#039;s Hambantota International Port after the project struggled to repay its loans. Photo: Bloomberg

How China became the world's largest debt collector

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

15h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

The stars are not far behind in the nomination race

14h | TBS Today
The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

The world's largest iceberg A23a has started to melt

13h | TBS Science
The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

The price of beef has dropped to Tk 595

17h | TBS Today
AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

AFC features Shekh Morsalin among stars

18h | TBS SPORTS