‘Closest to the sun’: Why Chuadanga so hot in April?

Infograph: TBS

Chuadanga has been experiencing the most intense heatwave this summer, dominating the news for recording the highest temperatures in the country for the majority of the past week.

Meteorological experts attribute this extreme heat to the district's geographical location. Hot air from India's Madhya Pradesh enters Bangladesh through this region, gradually cooling as it spreads eastward. Consequently, Chuadanga bears the initial brunt of the heatwave, they said.

Temperatures in Chuadanga have consistently exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the past week, disrupting daily life. Movement and productivity have significantly decreased as residents limit outdoor activities due to the intense heat.

Jashore is also facing extreme weather the last few days. This year's highest temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore on 20 April.

The intense heatwave has also led to wildfires in these districts.

People are limiting outdoor activities due to the debilitating heat, impacting productivity across various sectors. The government has declared school and college closures in response to the severe heatwave.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued an alert yesterday that the prevailing heatwave condition over the country may continue for 72 hours commencing Monday.

BMD predicts the heatwave will persist throughout April, with the potential for thunderstorms and rain in some areas by the first week of May. This is expected to bring a decrease in temperatures.

Why Chuadanga?

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq of the BMD attributes the intense heat in Chuadanga and surrounding areas to their proximity to India's Madhya Pradesh, one of the world's hottest regions. Hot air from this area travels through West Bengal and impacts Bangladesh's mid-western region.

BMD Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told TBS that rising global temperatures are also a reason for the long-running heatwave.

"Due to the earth's position in April, the northern tropic is closest to the sun. Hence, the heat flux is high during this time of the year in this region," he said.

"The temperature in April has been the highest in the country for the past few years. And every year it is breaking the previous year's record. Global warming and climate change also contribute to this," Mallik added.

Geography Professor Dr Md Jakariya of North South University also attributed Chuadanga's proximity to the Tropic of Cancer as a primary factor for its intense sunlight. Additionally, limited water bodies and reduced ecosystem support make the region more susceptible to extreme heat.

Geologist Haniyum Maria Khan noted Chuadanga's geographical location and tropical climate as key contributors. The region's proximity to the Tropic of Cancer results in direct sunlight exposure. Low elevation and flat terrain further trap heat, especially during the dry season. Bangladesh's monsoon climate also plays a role, with high humidity amplifying the heat sensation.

Jaminur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of the Chuadanga Meteorological Office, also attributed Chuadanga's heat to its location, low wetlands, and proximity to the Tropic of Cancer. He added that hot weather from India's Gujarat region intensifies the heat in Chuadanga during summer due to its path through West Bengal.

Historical context and climate influences

Last year, Bangladesh experienced a severe heatwave with record-breaking temperatures in April. The country recently endured 18 consecutive days of moderate to very severe heatwave conditions.

Earlier in 2014, the highest temperature was recorded at 43.2 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.

According to BMD, Chuadanga has recorded the highest temperatures in 14 out of the last 23 years.

However, BMD data reveals that the highest temperature ever recorded in Bangladesh was 45.1 degrees Celcius in Khulna in 1972 (before Chuadanga's weather station establishment in 1986).

Geographical location, limited ecosystem support, low elevation and flat terrain and monsoon climate are some of the major reasons for Chuadanga's heat vulnerability.

Chuadanga Deputy Commissioner Dr Kissinger Chakma said, "Ponds, rivers, canals, and reservoirs are getting filled in this district. The intensity of the sun is increasing due to various reasons. From now on, we must accept and implement our plan together."

Medicinal, forest, and fruit trees should be planted in the district as needed, he added.

Water scarcity added to heatwave

The scorching temperature in Chuadanga is compounded by a severe water crisis. Plummeting groundwater levels have rendered over half the tube wells inoperable.

Residents are resorting to the installation of deeper tubewells, raising concerns about long-term sustainability. People are also seeking alternative sources of water from previously abandoned wells.

Robjel Hossain, a van driver, described the daily struggle, "The heat radiating from the roads feels unbearable. I have to work to support my family, so I take breaks under trees to cope with the heat."

Ohid Hossain, a shopkeeper, lamented the impact on his business, "Sales have plummeted due to the heat. I used to sell goods worth Tk5-7 lakh daily, but now struggle to reach even Tk1 lakh. I hope for cooler weather, but it is always worse than expected."

Harun, a fruit vendor, has been facing product spoilage.

"The intense heat spoils fruits like grapes, apples, and lemons quickly, causing daily losses of Tk5,000-10,000. If the heat persists, customers will likely stay away," he said.

The locals are worried that situation may deteriorate further if the heatwave persists without rainfall.